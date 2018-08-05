Sun August 05, 2018
Pakistan

APP
August 5, 2018

Envoy meets Pakistani detainees awaiting deportation in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, Khan Hasham bin Saddique visited "Shumaisy Detention Centre" in Jeddah that houses the expatriates undergoing the deportation process.

He was accompanied by Pakistan’s Consul General in Jeddah, Shehryar Akbar Khan and Consul Muhammad Hassan, said a statement issued on Sunday.

The ambassador was received by Director General of the Detention Centre and was briefed about functioning and facilities at the Centre.

He visited various barracks in the Centre and interacted with Pakistani detainees.

Pakistani inmates shared their problems with the ambassador, who assured them of all possible assistance by the embassy, consulate general and their staff.

Presently, there are approximately fifteen hundred Pakistanis detained in the Centre.

The officials at the Centre described various steps taken to fast-track the deportation process.

The envoy appreciated and thanked Saudi government for making good arrangements of housing, medical and food for deportees.

While appreciating the efforts of the consul general and his staff, the ambassador urged them to continue and intensify their efforts to facilitate the Pakistani detainees and resolve their legitimate concerns.

He asked the consulate general to judiciously utilize all available resources with a view to ameliorating the hardships of Pakistani detainees.

