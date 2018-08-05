PPP leader Nabeel Gabol knocks down passenger at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Nabeel Gabol became involved in a brawl with a passenger at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, Geo News reported on Sunday.



In a footage received by the TV channel, the PPP leader lost his cool after being mocked by the passenger over party's dismal performance in Lyari in recently held general election.

At first the two indulged in a heated exchange after which the two could be seen foul mouthing.

Gabol then starts pushing the unnamed man down to the ground before airport staff and security officials were called by onlookers.

The amateur video showed other passengers being silent spectators as the two men fought.

Later, Gabol was seen ordering the staff to take the passenger away.

According to Geo.tv the airport police said they are unaware of the incident and neither of the two involved in the scuffle had filed a complaint due to which a first information report (FIR) was not registered.