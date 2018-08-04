CAA extends support for assisting stranded passengers in Guangzhou

Karachi: As a latest development towards the efforts of Shaheen Air International (SAI) for providing assistance to its stranded passengers in Guangzhou, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has extended a helping hand to support the cause.

A high alert meeting between the top managements of both SAI and CAA today concluded on acquiring assistance from the country’s leading carrier, Pakistan International Airline (PIA) on commercial terms.

Welcoming the decision, SAI Director Marketing, Zohaib Hassan said, “We are extremely thankful to CAA for extending a helping hand towards us in such crucial times, while also understanding the difficulties of our passengers in Guangzhou”.

“We await a response from PIA and are extremely aware of the difficult situation these stranded passengers are dealing with in Guangzhou, our management is resolute towards providing the earliest possible solution in bringing them back to Pakistan,” he added.

Shaheen Air is religiously providing assistance to the stranded passengers in Guangzhou by all means, and is making all out efforts to ensure their return to Pakistan at the earliest.