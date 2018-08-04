Pakistanis stranded in China to be repatriated soon

Beijing: The Shaheen International airline will issue tickets to 53 passengers out of 260 who were stranded in Guangzhou, China due to the cancellation of their flight on July 29, enabling them to leave tonight.

As many as 207 passengers of the same flight have been refunded their tickets and they have already flown to Pakistan on different flights, well-placed sources said here on Saturday.

However, the station went out of control when passengers of SAI flights scheduled on August 2 and 5 also reached the airport and demanded their immediate repatriation.

All passengers are currently staying at Holiday Villa hotel near Guangzhou Airport at the expense of Shaheen Air. The Airline is also providing them with halal food. All the passengers seem to be in good health.

The officials of Consulate General of Pakistan Guangzhou and Pakistan Embassy Beijing reached on the spot and provided immediate support to the passengers.

The officials have been in close contact with the passengers, meeting them on a regular basis and looking after their well-being. The Consul has also served as a liaison between the passengers and the Shaheen Air in view of the current situation. It has been ensured that SAI is providing halal food and accommodation to the affected passengers.

The officials are working closely with SAI Station Manager to find an early solution of the problem. The Embassy and Consulate General are in contact with the local branch of the Foreign Affairs Office in Guangzhou to facilitate passengers whose visas have expired. The Foreign Office has informed that it has issued instructions to the immigration authorities in Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport to ensure smooth exit of passengers whose visas have expired.

Pakistan Embassy has advised the passengers not to break any local laws by protesting as it could land them in legal trouble.

The ambassador has been closely supervising the situation and has reinforced the team in Guangzhou to facilitate the passengers. He is also in contact with Secretary, Civil Aviation Authority to find an early solution of the problem.

According to local official sources, no arrests have been made by the Chinese immigration authorities in this case.

According to the SAI station manager, some disruptive passengers from the 2nd and 5th August flights are applying pressure on these 53 passengers not to avail of these tickets.

SAI informed the Consulate General of Pakistan that it is planning to arrange a charter flight to airlift rest of the stranded passengers in Guangzhou as early as possible.