Imran Khan to name KP CM on August 6

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister-designate Imran Khan plans to announce his pick for the position of Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on August 6.

Sources privy to the development have told Geo that Imran Khan has consulted his newly-elected MPA Mahmood Khan at Bani Gala and discussed the matter in details.

Mahmood Khan is among PTI's leaders vying for the top provincial slot.

Former chief minister Pervez Khattak and former education minister Atif Khan are also among top contenders.

Khattak, who initially threatened to quit the party if denied the chief minister slot for the second time in a row, later retracted his statement told media that he would honor Imran Khan’s announcement in this regard.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has secured a two-third majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where it doesn't need coalition partners to form a government.