Saad Rafiq’s appeal for recount in NA -131 approved

LAHORE: The Punjab High Court on Saturday has approved the appeal from Khawaja Saad Rafique of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) for a recount of the votes in the of constituency N-131 in Lahore.

The Lahore High Court has asked the Pakistan Election Commission to stop issuing the notification of Imran Khan’s victory in the constituency.

He had lost the seat in the constituency against Imran Khan, chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the General Elections – 2018 held on July 25.

During the hearing at the Lahore High Court, the counsel also said that election results were compiled in the presence of Saad Rafique and his lawyers. Rafique’s counsel, however, argued that the ECP had ordered a recount in Aleem Khan’s NA-129 constituency in response to an application and that in many constituencies, the number of votes for the complainant had increased after a recount.