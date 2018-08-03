Fri August 03, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 3, 2018

Bakhtawar Bhutto says PTI will lose a lot if recount of votes permitted

Karachi: The elder daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari has claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would lose a lot more in recount of votes.

In a tweet, Bakhtawar Bhutto said “If recounts were permitted as per law & counting made public PTI would lose a lot more.”

She alleged that counting was forcibly stopped where voting changed significantly after only 10 polling stations. “The rigging has been so open and obvious it’s almost hilarious - instead an outright insult to voters,” Bakhtawar added.


