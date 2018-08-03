Bakhtawar Bhutto says PTI will lose a lot if recount of votes permitted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: The elder daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari has claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would lose a lot more in recount of votes.
In a tweet, Bakhtawar Bhutto said “If recounts were permitted as per law & counting made public PTI would lose a lot more.”
She alleged that counting was forcibly stopped where voting changed significantly after only 10 polling stations. “The rigging has been so open and obvious it’s almost hilarious - instead an outright insult to voters,” Bakhtawar added.
Karachi: The elder daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari has claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would lose a lot more in recount of votes.
In a tweet, Bakhtawar Bhutto said “If recounts were permitted as per law & counting made public PTI would lose a lot more.”
She alleged that counting was forcibly stopped where voting changed significantly after only 10 polling stations. “The rigging has been so open and obvious it’s almost hilarious - instead an outright insult to voters,” Bakhtawar added.
Comments