Ammara makes history again to become first female District Police Officer in Punjab

Punjab Police has promoted Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ammara Athar to District Police Officer Bahwalnagar on Friday.

The SSP is the first police officer to be promoted to the position of DPO in the province of Punjab.

The officer had previously made history as well by being the first female police officer in Pakistan to be winning the Eisenhower Fellowship (Woman Leadership Award) in 2015.

The award handed by top dignitaries like the President of the United States, is lauded top those individuals, aspiring to bring about peace in the world.

Apart from that, Ammara, wife of SSP Athar Waheed and daughter of former Additional IG Rana Abid Saeed, was also the first woman SP to be posted in Lahore.