Fri August 03, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 3, 2018

Justice Shaukat Siddiqui decides to skip UK workshop citing security threats

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court  judge Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui has excused from attending a Work Shop in UK, citing security threats to himself and his family.

According to Geo News, he was to attend the Work Shop on "Human Rights and the Rule of Law" in Manchester's Hull University between 11 and 18 August.

The TV channel reported that Justice Siddiqui was nominated by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice to attend the event.

Screen grab of the letter written by Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui 

The senior judge has now written a letter to the chief justice informing him that he is unable to travel to UK due to threats and a show-cause notice he has received from the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

He said he and his family are facing life  threats so it won't be appropriate to leave his family in state of fear and distress, without elaborating.

He requested the chief justice to recall his nomination .

