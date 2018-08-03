Social media giggles to Marriyum Aurangzeb’s heartfelt reaction on Talal’s disqualification

It has been a day since the Supreme Court sentenced PML-N’s senior leader Talal Chaudhry to five years imprisonment but Marriyum Aurangzeb’s heartfelt reaction to the loss has kept the internet giggling still.



On being asked to brief about the recently announced disqualification of co-party supporter, Marriyum's ‘speechless’ facial expressions fell hard on her later since.

State minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry was found guilty of contempt of court Friday, which also led to a fine of Rs100,000 under article 204.

