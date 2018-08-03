CJCSC visits PAF operational air base Bholari

ISLAMABAD: General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee on Thursday visited PAF Base Bholari - located northeast of Karachi - and reviewed various facilities of the newly established facility.

The CJCSC interacted with the air and ground crew and lauded their high level of morale and sound professionalism.

He added that Pakistan Air Force had always been at the forefront in defending our sovereignty, whether it was in the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 & 71and operations against terrorism.

On his arrival, he was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.