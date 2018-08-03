Fri August 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CJCSC visits PAF operational air base Bholari

ISLAMABAD: General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee on Thursday visited PAF Base Bholari - located northeast of Karachi - and reviewed various facilities of the newly established facility.

The CJCSC interacted with the air and ground crew and lauded their high level of morale and sound professionalism.

He added that Pakistan Air Force had always been at the forefront in defending our sovereignty, whether it was in the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 & 71and operations against terrorism.

On his arrival, he was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Imran Khan's protégé says loyalty attracts skipper the most

Imran Khan's protégé says loyalty attracts skipper the most
13 girls school attacked in northern Pakistan

13 girls school attacked in northern Pakistan
US cuts Pak security aid to historic low, ends conditions

US cuts Pak security aid to historic low, ends conditions
FATF action plan: NEC takes stock of progress

FATF action plan: NEC takes stock of progress
Load More load more