13 girls school attacked in northern Pakistan

Police have launched a search operation in Diamir and Chilas areas in north of the country after a dozen of schools and other educational institutes were attacked in what seemed to a coordinated assault, Geo News reported on Friday.

The TV channel reported that the education institutes attacked by unknown assailants are girls schools.

Quoting police, Geo News reported that at least two of the buildings were targeted with explosives .

The police said some institutes were vandalized in the darkness of the night on Friday.



