Fri August 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

13 girls school attacked in northern Pakistan

 Police have launched a search operation in Diamir and Chilas areas in north of the country after a dozen of schools and  other educational institutes were attacked in what seemed to a coordinated assault, Geo News reported on Friday.

The TV channel reported that the education institutes attacked by unknown assailants  are girls schools.

Quoting police, Geo News reported that at least two of the buildings were targeted with explosives .

The police said some institutes were  vandalized in the darkness of the  night on Friday.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Imran Khan's protégé says loyalty attracts skipper the most

Imran Khan's protégé says loyalty attracts skipper the most
CJCSC visits PAF operational air base Bholari

CJCSC visits PAF operational air base Bholari
US cuts Pak security aid to historic low, ends conditions

US cuts Pak security aid to historic low, ends conditions
FATF action plan: NEC takes stock of progress

FATF action plan: NEC takes stock of progress
Load More load more