Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh to protest over ceasefire violations along the Line of Control.



The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Mr. J.P. Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces Mandal Sector along the LoC, resulting in the shahadat of an innocent civilian.

Nusrat Bibi 35, w/o Shakeel was martyred in unprovoked firing by Indian forces in Ghasla village on Thursday.

The Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons. In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 1400 ceasefire violations, resulting in the shahadats of 30 innocent civilians, while injuring 121 others. This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.