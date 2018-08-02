MWM head felicitates Imran Khan on polls victory

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) led by Allama Raja Nasir Abbas called on PTI Imran Khan at Bani Gala and congratulated him on his party's victory in the elections.

MWM leaders lauded the success of PTI in the General Elections 2018 and said that they are delighted to see the program proposed by PTI for establishing Madina-like Welfare State in the Country, said the party's Central Media Department in a press release on Thursday.

Treading ahead, MWM hoped that PTI would value and priorities country’s dignity and integrity in all its future policies and programs.

The PTI chairman paid gratitude to the MWM delegation.