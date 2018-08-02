KP police arrest 'culprits' behind stabbing of three transgenders

Peshawar Police say they have detained the perpetrators behind the stabbing of three transgenders in the city.

The KP Police announced on Twitter the arrest of a group suspected of attacking three transgender people in Peshawar’s Sarband area.

“No crime will go unpunished in KP :: #Peshawar Police arrested within hours the culprits involved in stabbing #Transgenders in Sarband, Peshawar. The culprits were arrested along with the weapons,” stated the tweet on Thursday.

It went on to read, “@KP_Police1 is committed to protect the rights of Transgenders.”

The three victims identified by media outlets as Guria, Laiba and Asady were attacked on Wednesday.

Last week, a similar incident had taken place in the province’s Nowshera region where a transgender was sexually assaulted by medical staff of a hospital in the area. The police had reacted to the matter arresting the culprits on an urgent notice.