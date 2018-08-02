“Pakistan’s mining sector has great potential”

Pakistan’s mining sector has great potential and Sichuan government will be delighted to partner with Islamabad to strengthen its mining exploration capacity, said Wang Jian Ming, Director General and Party Secretary of Sichuan Bureau of Geology & Mineral Resources.



He said this at a dinner reception hosted by Pakistan’s Consul General to Chengdu, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu. Wang, holding Ministerial-level portfolio, joined the dinner with his 8-member team including senior management of the Bureau as well as Bureau’s Representative to Pakistan, Xiao Huaping.

Wang Jian underlined that Sichuan government wished to form JV’s with Pakistani companies/institutions to develop Pakistan’s mining assets and train its human resources. Broadening the co-operation, Wang emphasized that his Bureau would also like to form JV’s with Pakistan’s companies in areas of hydropower and wind- power projects which was welcomed by the CG.

The Consul General thanked Wang for attending the dinner and extended support of the government of Pakistan in helping strengthen mining exploration co-operation between Pakistan and Sichuan.

The CG underscored that Pakistan was a blessed country and had huge and untapped resources of mines and minerals, all over Pakistan, that needed investment and technology to be tapped.

The CG hoped that OBOR and CPEC would go a long way in transforming regional economy and further deepen Pakistan’s ties with economically throbbing region of Sichuan.

It may be recalled that, to assess economic potential of Pakistan, Minister Wang visited Pakistan last November. Currently Sichuan Bureau of Geology & Mineral Resources is doing two projects in KPK namely; (a) Koto 40.9 MW and (b) Lawi 69 MW hydropower projects.