Thu August 02, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 2, 2018

BNP-M’s Akhtar Megal presents demands to PTI

ISLAMABAD: A PTI delegation met with Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal on Thursday and requested his support to form a government at the Centre.

PTI leaders Naeemul Haque and Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind were part of the delegation that met Mengal at Balochistan House in Islamabad.

Geo quoted sources saying PTI invited Mr Mengal to hold a one-on-one meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan at Bani Gala. But the BNP chief refused to go to Bani Gala. Anyone who wishes to meet me is welcome to Balochistan House, he said.

"I am thankful to the PTI leadership for extending us an invite to be part of the federal government,” Mengal said, adding that he had informed the visitor of issues being faced by the people of Balochistan.

"Balohcistan will not prosper unless these issues are resolved,” he argued.

"We want missing persons to be recovered as well as implementation of CPEC." "If we are given a satisfactory response to our demands we are ready to support the party.”

"We will not blindly support anyone if a provincial chief minister is named without taking us into consideration," Mengal added.

Speaking on this occasion, PTI's Sardar Rind said that Mengal's demands will be presented to Chairman Imran Khan.

"I am sure that both parties will find a way to develop a working relatinship after Khan-Mengal meeting,” he added. 

