Stamped ballot papers retrieved from Karachi's NA-247 polling station: Senator Wahab

Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Murtaza Wahab has claimed that stamped ballot papers were recovered from a polling station in Karachi’s NA-247 constituency on Thursday.

The former PPP senator alleged that the ballot papers stamped with arrows were found by school children at a polling station after they returned from their summer vacations on Thursday in Karachi’s Gizri area where the leader was contesting from for the NA-247 and PS-111 seats.

An amateur footage doing rounds on social media is also showing PPP protestors showing the stamped ballot papers retrieved from the polling station in favor of the party’s candidate Aziz Memon.

Earlier this week, reports had also surfaced of ballot papers from garbage heaps at the Qayyumabad area of Korangi which was the NA-241 constituency of the metropolis.