More independent MPAs, MNA join PTI

ISLAMABAD: An independently-elected member of National Assembly called on PTI chairman Imran Khan and joined his party on Thursday.

Muhammad Amjad Farooq, who was elected from NA-190 in the parliamentary elections, visited Bani Gala and met the PTI leadership.

PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Jahangir Khan Tarin were also present on this occasion.

In addition to the MNA, two MPAs - Mohsin Atta Khosa and Malik Rasool Sangha also met prime minister-designate Imran Khan before joining the PTI.

Sangha has been elected from PP-83 while Mohsin Atta Khosa emerged as victorious from PP-288.

According to sources, PTI has already acquired the required numbers to form a government in Punjab while it is still striving to win the support of independent MNAs and small partners to form the government at the Centre.

