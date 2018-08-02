Thu August 02, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 2, 2018

We’ll protest against rigged elections after taking oath in Assembly: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Shahbaz Sharif is all set to hold protest against rigged elections after taking oath in National Assembly.

While talking to Geo News in an interview he updated on how he briefed the former Prime Minister about the political atmosphere in the country and his manifestos against the result of these General Elections in Adiala Jail, to which he found Nawaz Sharif tenacious and determined towards the cause as he stays well-informed about the planned protest.

Shahbaz Sharif further spoke on how Nawaz Sharif owns the credit of eradicating the issue of Load shedding from the country and making it an atomic power, an ultimate threat to the world.

However, other execution plans and verdicts will be taken in All Parties Conference (APC) soon.

PML-N has decided to take up their protest straight to National Assembly instead of wasting time on roads, as they’ll keep this notion forward in APC, sources said.

