Shaheen Air permitted to bring back 300 stranded Pakistanis from China

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has given special flight permission to Shaheen Air International (SAI) to immediately bring back Pakistanis, stranded in the Chinese city of Guangzhou.



“The permission has been given to Shaheen Air International in the light of media reports,” a spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Thursday.

He said that the authority once before had also given permission to the Airline to bring back Pakistanis from China in two flights.

“Shaheen Air International is in debt of around 1.5 billion rupees and the authority has suspended all its services and facilities except Saudi Arabia,” he added.

CJ takes notice

Taking notice of the issue, the Chief Justice has directed to issue notices to CEO, of the private airline, Secretary, Aviation Division and Secretaries Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, to submit report within 12 hours.

Chief Justice observed that the passengers were scheduled to travel back to Pakistan on 29th of July by a private Pakistani airline.

The flight, despite of delay of several days has not yet been arranged, reflecting serious mismanagement and negligence on the part of airline.

Few Pakistani passengers are said to have been fined and apprehend even the arrest due to visa expiry.

The apex court has fixed the matter in court on Friday the 3rd of August at Supreme Court Branch Registry Lahore.