Pakistani web developer launches unique 'Khan Meter' to monitor PTI's 100-day agenda

In order to keep track of Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan's performance as the nation's new leader and the promises he made under the '100 days' agenda', new website has been launched on the web namely 'Khan Meter'.

Inspired by the idea of Obamametre, Pakistani social entrepreneur Salman Saeed has launched the unique website to gauge and monitor the efforts of Khan's political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The website has a detailed breakdown of all the provisions Khan proposed under his agenda and divided them into seven categories -- economy, agriculture, water, society, security, governance and federation.

Salman, while talking on Geo News morning show Geo Pakistan, said, “Those who have voted for Imran Khan and his party are active now to keep any eye on their performance after they form the government in the federation”.

Sharing about his future plans regarding the website, Salman vowed, “I am working on extending it to 5 years and getting all the points they plan to work on from their 2018 election’s manifesto”.

The PTI chief has raised the expectations of people and that was the driving force behind launching this meter, he added.

