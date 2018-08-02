Thu August 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Talal Chaudhry convicted, disqualified for five years in contempt of court case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday convicted  PMLN leader Talal Chaudhry after finding  him  guilty of contempt of court .

He was sentenced to imprisonment till the rising of the court and imposed fine of Rs100,000 under article 204 .

The decision was pronounced by a three-judge bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed. 

After being convicted by the top court, the former lawmaker  is ineligible  to contest election for the next five years and hold public office.

The Supreme Court had taken suo motu notice on February 1 of his anti-judiciary remarks  and later initiated contempt of court hearing against him.

The verdict in the case was reserved on July 11.

The PMLN leader, who served as state minister for Interior, can challenge   his conviction in the Supreme Court.

On March 15, SC indicted Talal Chaudhry for allegedly committing contempt of court.

 The bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan gave a charge sheet to Chaudhry, who denied the contempt allegations and pleaded not guilty. 

On May 23, the court declined Talal Chaudhry’s request seeking time to produce more witnesses in hearing of contempt case against him.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistani web developer launches unique 'Khan Meter' to monitor PTI's 100-day agenda

Pakistani web developer launches unique 'Khan Meter' to monitor PTI's 100-day agenda
Sidhu vows to attend Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony

Sidhu vows to attend Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony
PML-N to host APC today

PML-N to host APC today
NAB authorizes filing corruption reference against ex-PM Gilani

NAB authorizes filing corruption reference against ex-PM Gilani
Load More load more