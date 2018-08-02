Talal Chaudhry convicted, disqualified for five years in contempt of court case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday convicted PMLN leader Talal Chaudhry after finding him guilty of contempt of court .

He was sentenced to imprisonment till the rising of the court and imposed fine of Rs100,000 under article 204 .

The decision was pronounced by a three-judge bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

After being convicted by the top court, the former lawmaker is ineligible to contest election for the next five years and hold public office.

The Supreme Court had taken suo motu notice on February 1 of his anti-judiciary remarks and later initiated contempt of court hearing against him.

The verdict in the case was reserved on July 11.

The PMLN leader, who served as state minister for Interior, can challenge his conviction in the Supreme Court.

On March 15, SC indicted Talal Chaudhry for allegedly committing contempt of court.

The bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan gave a charge sheet to Chaudhry, who denied the contempt allegations and pleaded not guilty.

On May 23, the court declined Talal Chaudhry’s request seeking time to produce more witnesses in hearing of contempt case against him.





