Wed August 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Aamir Liaquat apologises to Sherry Rehman over sexist tweet

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA-elect Aamir Liaquat Hussain has apologized Senator Sherry Rehman over his sexist tweet.

Aamir Liaquat took to twitter saying “I have respect for you [Sherry Rehman] because of the issues you raised in NA when I was there too. It is misunderstanding, I was targeting MMA Owais Norani, not you.”

PTI MNA-elect went on to say, “Twitter didn’t delete my tweet, I deleted it myself cause I later realized it might look bad for you.”

Aamir Liaquat also extended apology to Sherry Rehman over his abusive tweet.

He had deleted his  abusive tweet.

Earlier, Sherry Rehman, the position leader in the Senate in response to Aamir Liaquat’s abusive had said, “For all tastelesstweeters who post salaciously cropped photos or make inappropriate remarks about women in politics, I feel your pain when u are asked to delete. But, none of these dirty tricks deterred SMBenazirBhutto. She taught me to make my words count, not the state of my veil.”


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

NAB authorizes filing corruption reference against ex-PM Gilani

NAB authorizes filing corruption reference against ex-PM Gilani
Pakistan hits back at ´inappropriate´ US fears over IMF bailout

Pakistan hits back at ´inappropriate´ US fears over IMF bailout
Over 300 Pakistanis stranded in China appeal govt for assistance

Over 300 Pakistanis stranded in China appeal govt for assistance
MQM turns down invite to attend opposition's APC

MQM turns down invite to attend opposition's APC
Load More load more