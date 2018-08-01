Aamir Liaquat apologises to Sherry Rehman over sexist tweet

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA-elect Aamir Liaquat Hussain has apologized Senator Sherry Rehman over his sexist tweet.



Aamir Liaquat took to twitter saying “I have respect for you [Sherry Rehman] because of the issues you raised in NA when I was there too. It is misunderstanding, I was targeting MMA Owais Norani, not you.”

PTI MNA-elect went on to say, “Twitter didn’t delete my tweet, I deleted it myself cause I later realized it might look bad for you.”

Aamir Liaquat also extended apology to Sherry Rehman over his abusive tweet.

He had deleted his abusive tweet.

Earlier, Sherry Rehman, the position leader in the Senate in response to Aamir Liaquat’s abusive had said, “For all tastelesstweeters who post salaciously cropped photos or make inappropriate remarks about women in politics, I feel your pain when u are asked to delete. But, none of these dirty tricks deterred SMBenazirBhutto. She taught me to make my words count, not the state of my veil.”



