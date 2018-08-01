Over 300 Pakistanis stranded in China appeal govt for assistance

BEIJING: Over 300 Pakistanis, stranded in Chinese city of Guangzhou, have appealed to the Pakistani government to help them after their flight was canceled on July 29.



According to Geo News, police have arrested several stranded Pakistanis, mostly hailing from Chaman district of Balochistan, after their visas expired.

Geo News citing sources reported that a private airline abruptly canceled its flight on July 29 as a result more than 300 Pakistani were stranded in Guangzhou city.

Sources said the flight was canceled after Guangzhou airport imposed heavy taxes on the airline. The private airline has refunded the tickets to the passengers.

The airline had promised to send another plane on August 02, however, it was also canceled.