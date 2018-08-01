Wed August 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Over 300 Pakistanis stranded in China appeal govt for assistance

BEIJING: Over 300 Pakistanis, stranded in Chinese city of Guangzhou, have appealed to the Pakistani government to help them after their flight was canceled on July 29.

According to Geo News, police have arrested several stranded Pakistanis, mostly hailing from Chaman district of Balochistan, after their visas expired.

Geo News citing sources reported that a private airline abruptly canceled its flight on July 29 as a result more than 300 Pakistani were stranded in Guangzhou city.

Sources said the flight was canceled after Guangzhou airport imposed heavy taxes on the airline. The private airline has refunded the tickets to the passengers.

The airline had promised to send another plane on August 02, however, it was also canceled.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

MQM turns down invite to attend opposition's APC

MQM turns down invite to attend opposition's APC
PTI to address Karachi’s issues on priority basis: Fawad Chaudhry

PTI to address Karachi’s issues on priority basis: Fawad Chaudhry
Rehman Malik slams Twitter for suspending Raza Rabbani’s account

Rehman Malik slams Twitter for suspending Raza Rabbani’s account
PML-N invites MQM-P to APC

PML-N invites MQM-P to APC
Load More load more