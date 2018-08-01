Wed August 01, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 1, 2018

Supreme Court approves Mustafa Kamal’s plea on Karachi delimitation

KARACHI: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has approved a plea filed by former city mayor and Pak Sarzameen Party chief Mustafa Kamal regarding delimitation in Karachi.

The chief justice reviewed the plea in his chamber on Wednesday and dismissed the registrar’s objections.

“I will take up the petition for hearing after vacation,” the chief justice assured.

In his plea, the former Karachi mayor had challenged the redrawing of constituencies in Karachi.

Kamal had submitted a plea against the apex court registrar’s objections to his earlier petition.

