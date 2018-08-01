Wed August 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

British HC calls on Imran, congratulates on PTI’s victory in elections

Islamabad: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief and PM designate Imran Khan at Bani Gala.

The visiting dignitary congratulated Imran Khan on his party’s victory in general elections 2018.

Senior PTI leadership including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahangir Tareen, Asad Umar and others were also present in the meeting.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

CJP asks how Raheel Sharif, Shuja Pasha accepted foreign employments

CJP asks how Raheel Sharif, Shuja Pasha accepted foreign employments
Supreme Court approves Mustafa Kamal’s plea on Karachi delimitation

Supreme Court approves Mustafa Kamal’s plea on Karachi delimitation
Gen. Bajwa appreciates Army Elections Support Centre for assisting ECP

Gen. Bajwa appreciates Army Elections Support Centre for assisting ECP
Independent MNA, two MPAs join PTI

Independent MNA, two MPAs join PTI
Load More load more