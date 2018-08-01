British HC calls on Imran, congratulates on PTI’s victory in elections

Islamabad: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief and PM designate Imran Khan at Bani Gala.



The visiting dignitary congratulated Imran Khan on his party’s victory in general elections 2018.

Senior PTI leadership including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahangir Tareen, Asad Umar and others were also present in the meeting.



