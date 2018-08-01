Wed August 01, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 1, 2018

SJC issues show-cause notice to Justice Shaukat A. Siddiqui over Rawalpindi Bar speech

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has issued show-cause notice to Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the Islamabad High Court (IHC)for his speech delivered last month at Rawalpindi District Bar Association.

According to Geo News, the senior judge of the IHC has been asked to submit reply on August 28. 

The judge had levelled serious allegations against some state institutions during his speech.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui is also facing a reference on misconduct for for alleged renovation of his official residence beyond entitlement.

Earlier this  week, the SJC commenced open court hearing of the reference against the judge.

It was the first open court hearing  against a sitting judge in the history of Pakistan.  

Pakistan dismisses US concerns about IMF bailout and China as 'totally wrong'

Presidential Election to be held next month

Pervaiz Khattak tenders unconditional apology for using foul language

Alamgir Khan of Fixit fame may contest by-election from Karachi NA-243

