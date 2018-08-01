SJC issues show-cause notice to Justice Shaukat A. Siddiqui over Rawalpindi Bar speech

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has issued show-cause notice to Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the Islamabad High Court (IHC)for his speech delivered last month at Rawalpindi District Bar Association.

According to Geo News, the senior judge of the IHC has been asked to submit reply on August 28.

The judge had levelled serious allegations against some state institutions during his speech.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui is also facing a reference on misconduct for for alleged renovation of his official residence beyond entitlement.

Earlier this week, the SJC commenced open court hearing of the reference against the judge.

It was the first open court hearing against a sitting judge in the history of Pakistan.