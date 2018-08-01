Wed August 01, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 1, 2018

Election results: recount continues in NA-108, Rana Sanaullah unbeaten in NA-106

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah retains his seat from NA-106 after recount while recount on NA-108 where another PMLN candidate Abid Sher Ali was defeated at the hands of a PTI's Farrukh Habib continues today.

The recount in NA-106 was carried out on the request of PTI leader Nisar Jatt during which Rana Sanaullah emerged victorious by securing lead of 2238 votes.

His total tally of votes stood at 106137 against Jatt's 103899.

On the other hand, PTI's Farrukh Habib received 112740 votes while Abid Sher Ali managed to secure 111529 votes, defeating his opponents with the close margin of 1211 votes. 

