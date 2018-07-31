Tue July 31, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 31, 2018

Erdogan phones Shehbaz

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on phone and congratulated him for his party’s election victory in Punjab.

Erdogan told Shehbaz that Turkey would continue its cooperation on ongoing projects.

He also praised the former Punjab chief minister for playing a key role in strengthening relations between the two countries.

Shehbaz reaffirmed his intention to strengthen the ties further.

The Turkish president also inquired about the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

SC dismisses plea seeking stay order against vacating official residences
Pakistan China agree on extending relations to work in aviation sector
Pakistan hands over body of Indian woman to BSF at Khokhrapar-Munabao border
NAB summons PTI’s potential candidate for CM Punjab slot Aleem Khan
