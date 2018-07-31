Pakistan hands over body of Indian woman to BSF at Khokhrapar-Munabao border

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani authorities handed over the body of an Indian woman—died due to illness here – to India at Khokhrapar-Munabao border.



According to Indian media, Pakistan Rangers handed over the body of elderly woman Reshma Khan to Indian border security force (BSF) at Khokhrapar-Munabao zero point road route.

The 65-year-old, Reshma from Rajasthan arrived in Pakistan with her son Saheb Khan on June 30 to meet her sisters. She was scheduled to return to India on July 28, however, died on three days before return on July 25 due to illness.