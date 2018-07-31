Tue July 31, 2018
Pakistan

REUTERS
July 31, 2018

U.S. freezes assets of three Pakistanis

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday froze the assets of three Pakistanis for their alleged links to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The State Department added Abdul Rehman al-Dakhil to its list of “specially designated global terrorists,” saying he was a senior commander of the group.

The U.S. Treasury targeted Hameed ul Hassan and Abdul Jabbar, who it said were responsible for funneling money to Lashkar-e-Taiba and paying salaries to its members.

“Treasury’s designations not only aim to expose and shut down Lashkar-e Tayyiba’s financial network, but also to curtail its ability to raise funds to carry out violent terrorist attacks,” Sigal Mandelker, the Treasury under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement, using an alternate spelling of the group’s name.

The designation means all property belonging to the men subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked and Americans are prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.

