July 31, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 31, 2018

Former PM Nawaz Sharif moved back to jail

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been transferred back to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) amid tight security.

The former premier was brought to the hospital on Sunday after his health deteriorated inside the prison.

According to sources privy to the sudden development, Nawaz Sharif was taken back to jail at his own insistence.  A convoy of 11 security vehicles escorted the convicted prime minister to jail. 

Sources add that doctors at PIMS have declared Sharif's health to be satisfactory after his thorough examinations and medical tests.

There were also media speculations that he may be allowed to travel to London for treatment due to the severity of his illness. 

Sharif has been serving 11-year jail term after being convicted in the Avenfield  apartments case along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz  who was handed eight-year imprisonment. 

Capt Safdar, son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif, was also sentenced to one year in jail. 

