My statement about horse trading was misinterpreted, says Javed Miandad

Pakistan’s former cricketer Javed Miandad issued a statement on Tuesday clarifying that his words regarding the incoming government had been misinterpreted.



The 61-year-old sportsman in an attempt to elucidate his statement issued earlier against the incoming government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) alleged horse trading, has stated that his words were misstated by the public and he would never demean the would-be premier Imran Khan.

“My statement from yesterday was gravely misapprehended. Someone who voiced his support for ‘Naya Pakistan’ has become victim of horse trading,” he stated.

Furthermore, the cricketing legend clarified that incorrect declarations were getting linked with him, adding that: “I’ve known Imran Khan for the past 20 years and I can provide a guarantee for him.”

Treading ahead, Miandad also remarked that the public is aware of who the real culprits are and who has dissipated the finances.

Speaking highly of the PTI chief, Miandad stated: “Would I speak ill of a person who has been struggling since the past 20 years.”

Moreover, he added: “Imran Khan received the majority votes in the general elections so he should be the one forming the government.”