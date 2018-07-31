Sheikh Rasheed demands portfolio of interior minister

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed has demanded interior ministry from Imran Khan, sources privy to the development said.



According to sources, AML chief held a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who is likely next prime minister at Bani Gala and demanded the portfolio of interior minister.

However, when Sheikh Rasheed arrived at Bani Gala, Imran Khan joked and introduced AML chief as next Minister for Railways. On this, Rasheed remained silent.

Sources said, however, Sheikh Rasheed demanded ministry of interior during one-on-one meeting with Imran Khan.

Imran said he will decide on giving interior minister to Sheikh Rasheed after consulting PTI’s core committee.

Sheikh Rasheed has won single National Assembly seat.