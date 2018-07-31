Tue July 31, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 31, 2018

German envoy Martin Kobler congratulates Pakistan on new government

German Ambassador to Islamabad Martin Kobler  has won over the people of Pakistan after he congratulates the country for electing a new government whilst talking in Urdu.

The German envoy began his congratulatory message by telling the public that he applauds the public on behalf of the government of his home country for holding successful elections.

“Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of the German government, I congratulate the people of Pakistan for holding a successful election,” he stated, in a video message.

The emissary went on to say: “Millions of Pakistanis stepped out to cast their votes, and the terrorist activities that took place in Quetta couldn’t stop them either. Our deepest sympathies lie with those that fell victim to those attacks and those young soldiers of the Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives in the name of the country.”

Furthermore he stated that the Pakistan of the future requires a strong and constant government will have to focus on the economic, educational, environmental, health and unemployment related problems the country is face to face with.

He concluded the message saying that “Germany will always stand with Pakistan.” 

More From Pakistan

Police official detained after being accused of raping a Multan girl

ECP rejects APC's demand for resignation

President House rules out possibility of public oath taking ceremony for Imran Khan

Atif Khan finalized as KP chief minister

