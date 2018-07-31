Imran Khan decides to retain Mianwali seat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will retain NA-95 Mianwali seat, Geo News quoted sources a saying on Tuesday.
The PTI chairman had defeated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Obaidullah Khan Shadikhel in his hometown . He had secured 162,499 votes .
The PTI chairman contested the election from Karachi, Mianwali, Lahore, Bannu and Islamabad and emerged victorious on all the seats. It was the first in country's history a politician won five seats in an election.
By-elections would be held for the seats vacated by the PTI chairman.
