Tue July 31, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 31, 2018

Imran Khan decides to retain Mianwali seat

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will retain NA-95 Mianwali seat, Geo News quoted sources a saying on Tuesday.

The PTI chairman had defeated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Obaidullah Khan Shadikhel in his hometown . He had secured  162,499 votes .

The PTI chairman contested the election from Karachi, Mianwali, Lahore, Bannu and Islamabad and emerged victorious on all the seats. It was the first in country's history a politician won five seats in an election.

By-elections would be held for the seats vacated by the PTI chairman.

