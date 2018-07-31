Post 'Bharat' quit, Priyanka signs next Hollywood project

After pulling out of Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bharat’ due to her engagement with American singer Nick Jonas, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has signed her next Hollywood project named ‘Cowboy Ninja Vikings’ reportedly.



Pee Cee will feature as the leading lady in the film, opposite the famous Chris Pratt who is all set to star as a multifaceted assassin, according to a report published in EW.com.

The film orbits around an agent, played by Jurassic World fame Chris Pratt, whose treatment by a psychotherapist leaves him with “an ability to manifest the deadliest attributes of the three titular personas”.

This makes it Priyanka’s second Hollywood project that awaits shooting in the pipeline including Liam Hemsworth’s ‘Isn’t it romantic?’

Previously she starred in Hollywood productions like Baywatch and A Kid Like Jake.

Priyanka recently also got engaged to Nick Jonas after reportedly dating for two months. She is rumoured to tie the knot with fiance Nick this October.