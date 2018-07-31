Tue July 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Post 'Bharat' quit, Priyanka signs next Hollywood project

After pulling out of Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bharat’ due to her engagement with American singer Nick Jonas, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has signed her next Hollywood project named ‘Cowboy Ninja Vikings’ reportedly.

Pee Cee will feature as the leading lady in the film, opposite the famous Chris Pratt who is all set to star as a multifaceted assassin, according to a report published in EW.com.

The film orbits around an agent, played by Jurassic World fame Chris Pratt, whose treatment by a psychotherapist leaves him with “an ability to manifest the deadliest attributes of the three titular personas”.

This makes it Priyanka’s second Hollywood project that awaits shooting in the pipeline including Liam Hemsworth’s ‘Isn’t it romantic?’

Previously she starred in Hollywood productions like Baywatch and A Kid Like Jake.

Priyanka recently also got engaged to Nick Jonas after reportedly dating for two months.  She is rumoured to tie the knot with fiance Nick this October. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Sonali Bendre's health update: Sister-in-law says the actress is 'staying strong'

Sonali Bendre's health update: Sister-in-law says the actress is 'staying strong'

Kangana Ranaut hopes for another five years of Modi's tenure

Kangana Ranaut hopes for another five years of Modi's tenure

Mystery of China's highest paid actress Fan Bingbing's alleged tax evasion

Mystery of China's highest paid actress Fan Bingbing's alleged tax evasion
Gohar Rasheed requests for Jemima's presence at Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony

Gohar Rasheed requests for Jemima's presence at Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony

Load More load more