Imran Khan cancels meetings with Bani Gala visitors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has cancelled his meetings with those visiting Bani Gala to congratulate him over his victory in the elections.



According to Geo News, the step has been taken to focus on formation of governments in center and the Punjab.

The PTI chairman has also convened a meeting of the senior party leaders at the Bani Gala.

Apart from formation of government in Center and Punjab, the meeting is also expected to discuss the deadlock that has emerged over the slot KP chief minister.

Geo TV reported the the meeting is likely to reach a final decision on the names of Punjab and KP chief ministers.

Pervaiz Khattak, Atif Khan and Aleem have also been summoned to residence of Imran KHan after their names were discussed on the media as potential candidates of chief minister from KP and Punjab respectively.