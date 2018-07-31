Tue July 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran Khan cancels meetings with Bani Gala visitors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has cancelled his meetings with those visiting Bani Gala to congratulate him over  his victory in the elections.

According to Geo News, the step has been taken to focus on formation of governments in center and the Punjab.

The PTI chairman has also convened a meeting of the senior party leaders at the Bani Gala.

Apart from formation of government in Center and Punjab, the meeting is also expected to discuss the deadlock that has emerged over the slot KP chief minister.

Geo TV reported the the meeting is likely to reach a final decision on the names of Punjab and KP chief ministers.

Pervaiz Khattak, Atif Khan and Aleem have also been summoned to residence of  Imran KHan after their names were discussed on the media as potential candidates of chief minister from KP and Punjab respectively. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif's health improving

Nawaz Sharif's health improving
PTI proposes Pervaiz Elahi for Punjab Assembly speaker

PTI proposes Pervaiz Elahi for Punjab Assembly speaker
'I am gonna make him an offer he can't refuse' : JKT memes flood Internet

'I am gonna make him an offer he can't refuse' : JKT memes flood Internet

Nawaz Sharif’s health improving: doctors

Nawaz Sharif’s health improving: doctors
Load More load more