Tue July 31, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 31, 2018

'I am gonna make him an offer he can't refuse' : JKT memes flood Internet

This quote from Mario Puzo's Godfather, a crime novel, with a picture of PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen was among the hundreds of memes that filled the internet as the political  from Lodhran embarked upon a campaign  to lure newly elected MPs into joining his party.

Although it was not immediately clear what offer the PTI stalwart had on the table, pictures from Banigala, the residence of prime minister in waiting Imran Khan, showed his efforts are bearing fruit.

Official twitter account of PTI continued posting pictures of independent MPs elect  being welcomed in the PTI by Imran Khan.

The Twitter users also posted some hilarious memes depicting Jahangir Khaan Tareen :





