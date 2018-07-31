Sir Vivian Richards congratulates Imran Khan

Former West Indian cricketer Sir Vivian Richards has congratulated Imran Khan for his success in the recently held general elections.

Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, Richards used his Twitter account to share an audio message congratulating Imran Khan, his family and party.

"I know i haven't played against you for many years. You have been one of the most competitive individual that i would have ever encounterd. I know for sure, that you would take that same passion into your leadership and trying to help the people of your country.

Let me take this opportunity to also wish you the very best and the good people of Pakistan and a sentence which is used quite commonly in that part of the world-Inshallah. God's guidance, " he said in the recorded message.



