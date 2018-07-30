Mon July 30, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 30, 2018

Indian PM Modi congratulates Imran Khan on election victory

ISLAMABAD: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated  PTI chairman Imran Khan for his party's victory in the parliamentary elections, Geo reported.

According to sources, Modi made a telephone call to Imran Khan and congratulated him for his victory in the elections. 

Details to follow....

Latest News

