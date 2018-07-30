Indian PM Modi congratulates Imran Khan on election victory

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated PTI chairman Imran Khan for his party's victory in the parliamentary elections, Geo reported.
According to sources, Modi made a telephone call to Imran Khan and congratulated him for his victory in the elections.
Details to follow....
