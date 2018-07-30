China congratulates Imran Khan, PTI on winning elections

BEIJING: China on Monday expressed pleasure for smooth completion of the general election and congratulated Imran Khan, the Chairman and nominated Prime minister candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and his party.



Replying to question about officially announced the result of the general election at regular press conference Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said, “China welcomes the smooth completion of the general election in Pakistan and congratulates the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led by Mr. Imran Khan for winning this election”.

Election Commission of Pakistan officially announced the results of the National Assembly election in which Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) secured 116 seats in the national assembly.

“We are willing to work together with the new Pakistani government to push China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership to a new level”. Geng added.

China has repeated that China believes that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will be steadily advanced in accordance with the consensus reached by China and Pakistan and will not be interfered with by other factors.