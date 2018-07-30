Mon July 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

China congratulates Imran Khan, PTI on winning elections

BEIJING: China on Monday expressed pleasure for smooth completion of the general election and congratulated Imran Khan, the Chairman and nominated Prime minister candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and his party.

Replying to question about officially announced the result of the general election at regular press conference Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said, “China welcomes the smooth completion of the general election in Pakistan and congratulates the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led by Mr. Imran Khan for winning this election”.

Election Commission of Pakistan officially announced the results of the National Assembly election in which Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) secured 116 seats in the national assembly.

“We are willing to work together with the new Pakistani government to push China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership to a new level”. Geng added.

China has repeated that China believes that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will be steadily advanced in accordance with the consensus reached by China and Pakistan and will not be interfered with by other factors.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Former Sindh governor urges MQM-P to snub PTI

Former Sindh governor urges MQM-P to snub PTI
PTI gets required number to form govt in Punjab, Centre, claims Fawad Chaudhry

PTI gets required number to form govt in Punjab, Centre, claims Fawad Chaudhry
PML-N, PPP, MMA, ANP agree on new opposition alliance, APC

PML-N, PPP, MMA, ANP agree on new opposition alliance, APC
First woman to vote in Lower Dir now becomes youngest ever to land in KPK Assembly

First woman to vote in Lower Dir now becomes youngest ever to land in KPK Assembly

Load More load more