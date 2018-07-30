PTI gets required number to form govt in Punjab, Centre, claims Fawad Chaudhry

Lahore: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has acquired required number of seats t form government in centre and Punjab, claimed party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry.



Speaking to media here Monday, Fawad Chaudhry said with the support of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and independent candidates, PTI has acquired the support of 168 members in Centre and 188 in Punjab.



A party needs the support of 186 members to make its government in the Punjab. The PML-N has 129 seats, PTI 123, PML-Q 7, PPP six and independents 30 seats. Those who have won multiple seats or have also won the National Assembly seat will have to vacate additional seats.



He said PM-Q will be part of coalition government in Centre and Punjab.



Fawad made this claim following meeting of PML-Q delegation led by its chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain with Imran Khan in Bani Gala.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain assured full and unconditional support to Imran Khan during the meeting also attended by PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahangir Tareen, Asad Umar, Naeem-ul-Haq and others.

Earlier today, four MPAs and two MNAs elected independently formally announced to join PTI in a meeting with Imran Khan.



Fawad went on to say the Chief Minister of Punjab will be from PTI, however, the name of CM will be decided by Imran Khan.



He said the coalition partners will be included in the cabinet.



No one can challenge majority of PTI in centre and Punjab, said the spokesperson.

