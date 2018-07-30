PML-N, PPP, MMA, ANP agree on new opposition alliance, APC

ISLAMABAD: PML-N, PPP, ANP and MMA have agreed to set up a new alliance of opposition parties in the National Assembly to give tough time to Imran Khan’s PTI.

The decision has been taken in a joint meeting hosted by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at his Islamabad residence on Monday.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Syed Khursheed Shah, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former premier Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Maulan Falzur Rehman, Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Raja Zafar ul Haq, Ghulam Bilour, Maulana Anas Noorani and Abdul Qadri Balochi attended the meeting.

According to sources, PML-N, PPP, ANP and MMA have agreed to form a grand opposition alliance. They have also agreed to call an all-party conference in the next two days to chalk out a strategy to hold street protests.

Sources add that MMA chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reluctantly agreed to allow his party’s elected candidates to take oath in the assembly. On his insistence, it was also agreed to keep option of number game open and issue a white paper in the assembly against suspected rigging.

It was also decided to include Balochistan’s parties in the opposition alliance.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, former premier Gilani said that an all-party conference would be called soon. “We will also invite other parties in the APC,” he said. “We condemn the rigging. We have not witnessed such elections in our entire history,” he said.

PML-N leader Raja Zafar ul Haq reiterated his party’s demand for ECP officials to step down over their failure to hold transparent elections.