Mon July 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Jahangir Tareen's efforts to get independents for PTI take a hilarious turn online

With the occupancy of Punjab administration under tussle with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf making attempts to jostle Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz, Jahangir Tareen is on a mission to get independent MPAs to join PTI.

The PTI leader was assigned to meet with independent winners from the Punjab Assembly, inviting them into the party, in order to ensure a PTI lead in the province.

With Tareen taking on desperate measures to woo independent candidates into PTI, his efforts have become a source of chuckles online.

Social media users taking on inventive and amusing ways are trolling the PTI leader with numerous memes that have garnered ample tittering.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

NAB files corruption reference against ex-PM Shaukat Aziz

NAB files corruption reference against ex-PM Shaukat Aziz
Siraj rejects Fazl’s suggestion to abstain from NA oath

Siraj rejects Fazl’s suggestion to abstain from NA oath
Iranian envoy offers well wishes to Imran Khan for election victory

Iranian envoy offers well wishes to Imran Khan for election victory

Bilawal Bhutto visits injured PPP worker at SMBB Traumi Center

Bilawal Bhutto visits injured PPP worker at SMBB Traumi Center
Load More load more