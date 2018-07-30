Jahangir Tareen's efforts to get independents for PTI take a hilarious turn online

With the occupancy of Punjab administration under tussle with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf making attempts to jostle Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz, Jahangir Tareen is on a mission to get independent MPAs to join PTI.

The PTI leader was assigned to meet with independent winners from the Punjab Assembly, inviting them into the party, in order to ensure a PTI lead in the province.

With Tareen taking on desperate measures to woo independent candidates into PTI, his efforts have become a source of chuckles online.

Social media users taking on inventive and amusing ways are trolling the PTI leader with numerous memes that have garnered ample tittering.



