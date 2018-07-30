Jahangir Tareen arrives in Karachi to woo MQM-P today

With the struggle to form government that has kicked off subsequent to the election results, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has become the center of attention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf hoping for an coalition.

In an attempt to bear their support, with MQM-P’s six MNAs and 16 MPAs, PTI’s Jahangir Tareen will be arriving in Karachi to meet with MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

As per reports citing the sources, Tareen during his one-day mission to the metropolis will request the MQM-P leaders to accept the offer of coalition to ensure that a PTI leader gets the opposition seat in the Sindh Assembly.

Apart from that, former Governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair also has a meeting scheduled with MQM-P headship today.

Furthermore, the PTI leader has also been meeting up with independently elected MPs along with other senior leaders, inviting them to join the party in order to get hold of Punjab’s governance.