Fake list of PTI cabinet members circulating online: Naeem-ul-Haque

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Naeem-ul-Haq has stated that a fake list of cabinet members of his party is being circulated online allegedly by 'enemies'.

He further clarified that no such decision regarding cabinet positions has been taken by the party or its chief Imran Khan as yet.

“A number of fake lists regarding PTI cabinet are being circulated by enemies of PTI. They are hereby warned to refrain from such malicious activities,” he wrote.

Adding that, “No decisions have been taken regarding cabinet positions so far.”

PTI has emerged as the largest single party in July 25 elections, with Imran Khan in position to form governments in the Centre and two provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while the last tussle between PML-N and PTI has narrowed down to Punjab.

