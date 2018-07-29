Sindh governor’s statement contrary to facts: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sunday said the statement of Sindh Governor Zubair Umer that he had resigned because of alleged rigging in the general election was contrary to facts.

It was astonishing that a person holding the constitutional office of governor was ignorant about the electoral process and he should better tell the nation the real reason of his resignation, an ECP spokesperson said in a statement.

He said election was a continuous process.

Many phases of the general election 20-18 had already been completed and the successful candidates had been asked to submit details of their expenditure by August 4 so that an official notification of their success could be issued.