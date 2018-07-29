PML-N, PTI candidates retain NA seats after vote recount

SIALKOT: PML-N leader and former foreign minister Khawaja Asif has retained his National Assembly seat following a vote recount.

According to Geo TV, the recount was carried out in NA-73, Sialkot, on the request of losing PTI candidate Usman Dar.

Asif's final tally of votes went up by 45. Similarly, the number of votes secured by PTI's Muhammad Usman Dar also grew by 132 but he fell short of votes required to unseat the PML-N leader.

Asif had secured 116,957 votes in the July 25 polls which after the recount stood at 117,002. Meanwhile, Dar's vote count has increased from 115,464 to 115,596.

NA-33, Hangu

The recount of votes also concluded in NA-33, Hangu and PTI's Khial Zaman remained winner.

The PTI leader received 735 more votes in the recount which was done on the request of MMA's Atiqur Rehman who emerged runner-up during the 2018 General Election.

As per the results of the recount, 28,703 votes were cast in favour of the PTI leader while the MMA leader remained on second position with 27,968 votes.

NA-129, Lahore

Votes are also being recounted once again in NA-129 Lahore 7 on a request submitted by the losing candidate in the constituency — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Abdul Aleem Khan.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emerged victor from the constituency with 103,021 votes. Aleem Khan was the runner-up with 94,879 votes.

On Saturday, votes could only be recounted from 20 of NA-129's 297 polling stations.